Bangladesh Jute Mills Corp. (BJMC), which manages all government-owned jute factories and industries in the South Asian country, has agreed to buy power from six different project developers under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA).BJMC said in a recent statement that it will buy electricity from 90 MW of rooftop PV capacity that will be deployed at 13 jute mills throughout Bangladesh. "We will buy power from these facilities under 20-year contracts," BJMC Chairman Anis Mahmud told pv magazine. The project developers were selected through a competitive tender that included six foreign bidders ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...