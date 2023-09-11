Paul, Weiss announced today that 13 prominent private equity transactional partners are joining the firm to significantly expand its global private equity practices, led by Neel V. Sachdev and Roger Johnson in London and Eric J. Wedel in New York and Los Angeles. The new partners in London include Neel V. Sachdev, Roger Johnson, William Aitken-Davies, Matthew Merkle, Deirdre Jones, Kanesh Balasubramaniam and Andreas Philipson, partners in the Corporate Department covering M&A, debt finance and capital markets, and Timothy Lowe and Cian O'Connor, partners in the Tax Department. Eric J. Wedel, Ben Steadman, Matthew N. Leist and Caroline B. Epstein join the firm as partners in the Corporate Department covering debt finance and high-yield capital markets, who will be resident in New York as well as a new office the firm will be opening in Los Angeles.

"These are the premier private equity teams in their respective markets, covering finance, M&A and tax, and we are thrilled that they have chosen Paul, Weiss as their new professional home," said firm Chairman Brad S. Karp. "Their arrival will significantly expand our private equity and M&A capabilities globally and provide enormous value for our existing and new clients."

"These 13 partners share a commitment to excellence and work ethic that has made them key advisors to many of the world's most significant private equity firms," said Scott Barshay, chair of the Paul, Weiss Corporate Department. "The addition of these talented lawyers will enable us to better serve our clients and positions us well for future growth in important markets."

The London Team

Neel Sachdev will co-lead the London office and will co-chair the firm's global finance and capital markets practice. For over 20 years, Neel has represented financial sponsors and their affiliates on the financing of multi-jurisdictional leveraged buyouts and other complex financing transactions in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Neel's clients have included Altor, Apollo, Bain Capital, BC Partners, Carlyle Group, Core Equity Holdings, Centerbridge, GTCR, Hg Capital, Investindustrial, L-GAM, Lone Star, Oakley Capital, Searchlight Capital, Strategic Value Partners, Triton and Warburg Pincus.

Roger Johnson will co-lead the London office and will co-chair the firm's global M&A practice. Roger has long advised global private equity firms and financial sponsor clients on all forms of cross-border leveraged M&A and portfolio assistance, including restructuring advice. His representative transactions include EQT in its €6.8 billion acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia; its $1.8 billion combination with Exeter Property Group; the sale of its Credit business to Bridgepoint; an EQT-led consortium in its £4.5 billion acquisition of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC; an EQT-led consortium in the CHF 10.2 billion exclusive negotiations to acquire Nestlé Skin Health; Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in the sale of OTPP's C$985 million majority stake in Helly Hanson to Canadian Tire Corporation; 17Capital in its strategic partnership with Oaktree; andTriton, TDR Capital and H.I.G. Capital in numerous acquisitions and sales, among many other clients.

Matthew Merkle will be head of European capital markets. Matt represents private equity sponsors, issuers and investment banks in high-yield debt offerings in connection with leveraged buyouts, initial public offerings and other complex financings in Europe, the United States and emerging markets. Matt's clients have included Advent, Altor, BC Partners, Bain Capital, Blackstone, KKR and Madison Dearborn Partners, among others, in their acquisition-related debt and equity issuances. Deirdre Jones and Kanesh Balasubramaniam both represent a number of top-tier private equity firms and their portfolio companies in capital markets and financing matters, respectively.

William Aitken-Davies will be head of the London M&A group. Will regularly advises on the most complex cross-border private equity transactions in the region, including private M&A, buyouts, carve-outs, co-investments, consortium deals and distressed acquisitions. His clients include TDR Capital, Hillhouse Investment, I Squared Capital, and numerous other major private equity firms. Andreas Philipson advises leading financial sponsors and portfolio companies on M&A and other complex cross-border transactions.

Timothy Lowe will be global co-head of tax and head of European tax. Tim advises on the tax aspects of public and private M&A transactions, reorganizations and other corporate finance matters, with a particular focus on both UK and international private equity work. He has advised leading private equity firms, including Ares Management, EQT, Hg Capital, HPS Investment Partners, L Catterton, Oaktree, Thoma Bravo and others in major transactions. Cian O'Connor advises on the tax aspects of high-profile transactions for major institutional investors across a broad spectrum of asset classes.

The New York/Los Angeles Team

Eric Wedel will lead a new office the firm will be opening in Los Angeles and will co-chair the firm's global finance and capital markets practice. Eric focuses on acquisition financings for top-tier private equity sponsors and their portfolio company borrowers, ranging from large-cap syndicated credit facilities to middle-market private credit and direct lending financings. Eric has advised on more than 200 completed financings with a value exceeding $100 billion over the course of his career. Eric's representative clients include Warburg Pincus, KKR, Thomas H. Lee Partners, Bain Capital, BC Partners, Stone Point Capital, Stonepeak, Alpine Investors, Strategic Value Partners and Hg Capital, among others. Ben Steadman, Matthew Leist and Caroline Epstein are talented debt finance partners who have represented some of the largest sponsors in the industry on their most complex and significant transactions.

The Paul, Weiss Private Equity Group advises the world's largest and most sophisticated alternative asset management firms and their portfolio companies, as well as up-and-coming investment funds, on their most complex M&A transactions, minority investments, financing and capital markets solutions and fund formation matters. Leveraging vast experience across sectors, geographies and investment strategies, we provide best-in-class counsel on every facet of our clients' business, and across the full investment lifecycle.

About Paul, Weiss

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP is a premier firm of about 1,000 lawyers with diverse backgrounds, personalities, ideas and interests who provide innovative and effective solutions to our clients' most complex legal and business challenges. The firm represents many of the world's largest and most important public and private corporations, asset managers and financial institutions, and clients in need of pro bono assistance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911241989/en/

Contacts:

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP

Laura Van Drie, Sr. Communications Manager 212-373-2131 lvandrie@paulweiss.com