Crocoblock Invites All to Discover AI's Impact at WordPress Web Agency AI Summit 2023

Free event to embrace the AI in WordPress website building.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Crocoblock, a popular brand known for its powerful plugins for building WordPress websites, invites all to discover AI's impact on WordPress at the 2023 WordPress Web Agency AI Summit. Hosted by Crocoblock, the inaugural event will explore AI's potential in the WordPress ecosystem from September 28th to September 30th, 2023, and will offer participants an opportunity to engage with AI experts, join live panel discussions, and gain valuable insights into the evolving relationship between AI and web agency practices.





WordPress Web Agency AI Summit 2023

Join free, online event with 21 WordPress Experts on board.

Expert Speakers: The summit boasts an impressive lineup of renowned speakers, including:

Daniela Soibelman (Product Marketing Lead, Elementor)

Andrew Shevchenko (CTO, Crocoblock)

Nell Lindquist (Director of Product Innovation, Modern Tribe)

James LePage (Founder, CodeWP)

Hans Fuchs (Global Partnerships Team Lead, accessiBe)

Mark Crowell (Co-Founder, Wicky Design)

Dario Jazbec Hrvatin (Content Manager, WPML)

Remkus de Vries (Performance Specialist, remk.us)

Jeffrey Dalrymple (Founder, Lytbox Academy)

Live Panel Discussions: Each day of the summit will feature panel discussions where attendees can actively engage with experts on various topics related to AI and web agency workflows:

Day 1: AI tools used in daily tasks

Day 2: How AI has affected agency workflows

Day 3: Sharing the latest products built with AI.

The summit would like to thank the brands that supported it and contributed to its success. These include hosting providers such as Kinsta, InstaWP Inc., WPMU DEV, Cloudways, and 20i. Media, educational platforms, and WordPress communities like The WP Weekly, WP Tavern, Do the Woo, The Repository, OSTraining, WeAreDevelopers, as well as plugins and development agencies such as Elementor, WP Rocket, WPTurbo, SureMembers, Bertha AI, WPML, Stackable, Geary.co, Atarim, Barn2 Plugins, SureCart, Multicollab, DevriX, and themes like OceanWP, Blocksy, and Astra.Astra.

Mark Your Calendars: The WordPress Web Agency AI Summit 2023 is set to be an immersive experience that will help participants stay at the forefront of AI integration within the WordPress ecosystem. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to explore the future of web agency excellence through the lens of Artificial Intelligence.

Registration is now open, and attendees can access the summit agenda and receive the latest updates via email. Join us on September 28th, 2023, as we embark on this exciting journey.

For registration and further information, please visit the official summit website: https://crocoblock.com/wordpress-web-agency-ai-summit

About Crocoblock:

Crocoblock is a popular brand known for its powerful plugins for building WordPress websites. It is a friendly project with a welcoming community that provides support and assistance to fellow developers.

Contact Information:

Lana Miro

Partnerships Manager

miro@crocoblock.com

SOURCE: Crocoblock

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782060/crocoblock-invites-all-to-discover-ais-impact-at-wordpress-web-agency-ai-summit-2023