Montag, 11.09.2023
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
11.09.23
15:44 Uhr
10,700 Euro
+0,100
+0,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50010,60016:46
10,50010,60016:37
ACCESSWIRE
11.09.2023 | 15:26
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank's Angel Rodriguez Named a 2023 Notable Latino Leader by Crain's Cleveland Business

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / KeyBank

KeyBank's Angel Rodriguez has been honored as a 2023 Notable Latino Leader by Crain's Cleveland Business. Rodriguez, a Senior Vice President and Business Banking Sales Leader for Key in Northeast Ohio, was honored for his commitment to leading and coaching teammates, and involvement in many community initiatives and organizations.

Rodriguez joined KeyBank in 2021. He serves as the board chair for The Spanish American Committee. Under his leadership, the committee has bolstered its financial position and focused on leveraging its Latino Construction and Mi Casa programs to deliver high-paying jobs and affordable housing to Clevelanders on the near West Side.

  • Learn more about the 2023 Crain's Cleveland Business Notable Latino Leaders
  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive
  • Learn more about how KeyBank can help small businesses

Photo: Angel Rodriguez, KeyBank Senior Vice President and Business Banking Sales Leader.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/782717/keybanks-angel-rodriguez-named-a-2023-notable-latino-leader-by-crains-cleveland-business

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
