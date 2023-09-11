KeyBank's Angel Rodriguez Named a 2023 Notable Latino Leader by Crain's Cleveland Business

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / KeyBank

KeyBank's Angel Rodriguez has been honored as a 2023 Notable Latino Leader by Crain's Cleveland Business. Rodriguez, a Senior Vice President and Business Banking Sales Leader for Key in Northeast Ohio, was honored for his commitment to leading and coaching teammates, and involvement in many community initiatives and organizations.

Rodriguez joined KeyBank in 2021. He serves as the board chair for The Spanish American Committee. Under his leadership, the committee has bolstered its financial position and focused on leveraging its Latino Construction and Mi Casa programs to deliver high-paying jobs and affordable housing to Clevelanders on the near West Side.

Photo: Angel Rodriguez, KeyBank Senior Vice President and Business Banking Sales Leader.

