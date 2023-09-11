Anzeige
Montag, 11.09.2023
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
WKN: 853081 | ISIN: US0010551028
11.09.2023
Aflac Incorporated: A Wish Upon a Star - In Outer Space!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated

Photo: Daniel Teague and brother, Austin, get a taste of astronaut life during their trip to NASA's Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Six-year-old Daniel Teague loves everything about outer space and has his sights set on becoming an astronaut. He is being treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia but will not let that slow him down in his pursuit to blast off to the stars in a few years. In the meantime, Daniel and his family recently visited Kennedy Space Center in Florida to learn what it takes to be an astronaut, thanks to Aflac and Make-A-Wish South Carolina.

Getting ready for takeoff
On Aug. 1, Aflac granted Daniel's wish at a surprise celebration hosted at the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia. Gen. Charles "Charlie" Duke, a retired S.C. astronaut, who walked the surface of the moon during the Apollo 16 mission in 1972, shared a special video message to get Daniel ready for takeoff. Bob Ruff, senior vice president, Group Voluntary Benefits, helped deliver Daniel's wish and give him a few travel essentials - Aflac luggage, an Aflac plush duck, packing cubes, a water bottle and a blanket.

"Making this wish come true for Daniel is another way for Aflac to celebrate his strength and courage - and to give him extra joy and hope," said Ruff. "Aflac is happy to work with Make-A-Wish South Carolina, as we continue our 28-year commitment to supporting children with cancer, their families and health care teams."

Make-A-Wish South Carolina grants wishes that bring hope, joy and support to local children with critical illnesses. Since 2018, Aflac has donated nearly $50,000 to grant seven wishes.

AGC2300900

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/782718/a-wish-upon-a-star--in-outer-space

