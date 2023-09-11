The OLB Group, Inc.: OLB Group to Present at 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified payments company with a Bitcoin mining subsidiary, announced today that Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group, will be presenting at the H. C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. OLB Group management will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the conference. For more information on the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit the conference website at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference, contact your conference representative, or email your request to IR@OLB.com

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 https://journey.ct.events/view/df067013-89c5-491f-bfdf-94364b2f3e64 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM The OLB Group, Inc.

Company Presentation

Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Growth Roswell - 4th Floor Add to my calendar

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by email: IR@olb.com

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 10,200 merchants in all 50 states. The Black 011 platform, with a network of 31,600 Continent stores and Bodegas, and DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin in a facility in Tennessee utilizing sustainable hydroelectric and solar power. For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://www.olb.com and financial information https://investors.olb.com

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company's management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

CONTACT:

OLB Group, Investor Relations

Rick Lutz

IR@OLB.com

(212) 278-0900 Ext. 333

SOURCE: The OLB Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782594/olb-group-to-present-at-25th-annual-hc-wainwright-global-investment-conference