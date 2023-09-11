Tata Power's greenfield 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu is expected to start PV module production by the end of this year.From pv magazine India US International Development Finance Corp. (DFC) has approved up to $425 million to finance Tata Power's new greenfield 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power companies. Its step-down subsidiary, TP Solar, is setting up the 4.3 GW solar factory in Tirunelveli district. The facility is expected to start ...

