Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 4 to September 8, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
04/09/2023
280,374
58.919409
16,519,470.38
XPAR
04/09/2023
201,000
58.861595
11,831,180.60
CEUX
04/09/2023
30,000
58.873051
1,766,191.53
TQEX
04/09/2023
15,000
58.874789
883,121.84
AQEU
05/09/2023
331,660
59.214098
19,638,947.74
XPAR
05/09/2023
145,000
59.256377
8,592,174.67
CEUX
05/09/2023
25,000
59.369242
1,484,231.05
TQEX
05/09/2023
25,000
59.383866
1,484,596.65
AQEU
06/09/2023
403,164
59.635632
24,042,939.94
XPAR
06/09/2023
80,000
59.639984
4,771,198.72
CEUX
06/09/2023
20,000
59.642814
1,192,856.28
TQEX
06/09/2023
20,000
59.647849
1,192,956.98
AQEU
07/09/2023
275,883
59.815757
16,502,150.49
XPAR
07/09/2023
194,000
59.829737
11,606,968.98
CEUX
07/09/2023
30,000
59.820442
1,794,613.26
TQEX
07/09/2023
25,000
59.850597
1,496,264.93
AQEU
08/09/2023
297,824
60.061448
17,887,740.69
XPAR
08/09/2023
169,860
60.089890
10,206,868.72
CEUX
08/09/2023
35,000
60.091775
2,103,212.13
TQEX
08/09/2023
20,000
60.108202
1,202,164.04
AQEU
Total
2,623,765
59.532713
156,199,849.59
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
