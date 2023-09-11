Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting". Of the 14 companies evaluated, Planisware was recognized as a Leader based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute" for the second consecutive year.

According to Gartner (report can be found here), "Leaders have a demonstrable understanding of the wide range of customer needs in the APMR market, largely responsive to the more advanced levels of APMR methodology maturity within their customer base. Leaders actively engage in the market as thought leaders and help to drive customer success with strong foundational project and work management capabilities coupled with well-defined implementation plans. These vendors have a Completeness of Vision exhibited by their product, marketing and sales capabilities required to drive market acceptance on a global scale."

"We like to think that this recognition further validates our product strategy and reflects our ability to best meet customers' specific needs," saidPierre Demonsant, Co-founder and Chairman of Planisware. "An organization's ability to thrive during uncertain times comes down to being able to both accelerate its business as well as transform it: both areas where Planisware SaaS solution brings value by enabling organization to run their project portfolio more efficiently, foster cross-functional collaboration delivery and unlock business agility.

"Planisware thus provides solutions suitable for a wide range of use cases," added Loic Sautour, CEO of Planisware, "as we support customers all the way through their product, project and portfolio management maturity journey within IT, Product Development, Engineering as well as Project Business Automation

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, Sarah Davies, Kevin Millard Rose, Sean Bankston, 5 SEPTEMBER 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") provider of Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With nearly 600 employees across 12 offices as of January 2023, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 500 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

