GK Capital Management and Trinidad & Tobago Unit Trust Corporation Introduce Three New Investment Products for Jamaican Investors

Kingston, Jamaica--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2023) - The AC Hotel in Kingston was abuzz with Caribbean collaboration as GK Capital Management, the investment and advisory arm of GraceKennedy Limited (GK), and the Trinidad & Tobago Unit Trust Corporation (TTUTC) officially launched their transformative Collective Investment Scheme - GK Mutual Funds.





UTC's Chairman, Jo-Anne Julien (second from left), and UTC's Executive Director, Nigel Edwards (second from right) are all smiles with CEO GK Group, Senator Don Wehby (right), Deputy CEO, GK Financial Group, Steven Whittingham (left) and Managing Director GK Capital Management, Patsy Latchman-Atterbury (centre), after the official Product Launch and partnership of GK Mutual Funds on Monday 6 March, 2023.

During this dynamic event, the two financial powerhouses of the region revealed their latest offerings - the GK US Dollar Income Fund, the GK Jamaican Dollar Money Market Fund, and the GK Jamaican Dollar Growth & Income Fund. These innovative funds aim to provide Jamaican investors with financial products that emphasize stability and continuity, with the overarching goal of nurturing sustainable growth.

GK Group CEO, Don Wehby, commented, "GK Mutual Funds boasts a combined 141 years of experience and commitment to offering innovative solutions which add value at every level of society, [combining] GK's 100-year legacy of service to the people of Jamaica and the communities we serve around the world with TTUTC's 40 years of expertise in the Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) market, managing the largest unit trust portfolio in the Eastern Caribbean. I am happy to witness our organizations coming together in the interest of Jamaican investors as we further advance our financial inclusion strategy."

TTUTC Chairman Jo-Anne Julien drew parallels between the original mission of her organization and the new collaborative venture with GK, "UTC was founded over four decades ago in Trinidad and Tobago with the purpose of empowering inclusive investment opportunities for ordinary citizens. The objective of this partnership with GraceKennedy is to extend comparable investment opportunities to every Jamaican household."

In a meaningful demonstration of their strong partnership and shared commitment to addressing a novel segment of the Jamaican financial services market, TTUTC Executive Director Nigel Edwards and Deputy CEO of the GK Financial Group, Steven Whittingham, jointly introduced the new Mutual Funds products.

"We're filled with enthusiasm for the impact this will have on the people of Jamaica, the doors it will unlock for new opportunities, and the uncharted horizons that lie ahead. Through this collaboration, we are forging a path to a prosperous future that will be shared by everyone, and something of which we can all hold our heads high in pride," explained Edwards.

"We identified synergies in our operations that we believe will deliver real value to our customers. The main one being our shared core value of trust. Trust is the common ground on which we present to you today. It is the currency that has sustained our businesses and one that punctuates all that we do," said Whittingham.

The launch of GK Mutual Funds comes in the wake of the collaborative joint venture agreement signed between GK and TTUTC in May 2022. This agreement designates GK Capital as the sole sales agent for all GK/UTC Mutual Funds/Unit Trusts within Jamaica.

####

About The Unit Trust Corporation

The Unit Trust Corporation is one of the largest financial solutions providers in the Caribbean, with Assets Under Management totaling US$3.7 billion as of 30th September 2022. With nearly every household in Trinidad and Tobago invested with the Unit Trust Corporation, it is an indigenous institution with a strong foundation, standing side by side with over 627,000 strong Unitholders.

Through prudent advice and judicious fund management, they cater to the diverse needs of individuals, businesses, and government institutions. They are focused on helping their investors to achieve their goals by offering investment education and financial advisory services. With sound portfolio management strategies, they are committed to bringing the best value to their investors. Through their shared value thrust, the UTC Foundation has been set up to strengthen their social investment and philanthropic arm, under the pillars of Entrepreneurship, Education, Financial Well-Being, and Environmental Citizenship.

The Unit Trust Corporation is committed to having a meaningful impact and contributing to the development of its country and the region in extension.

About GK Capital Management

GK Capital Management is the investment and advisory arm of GraceKennedy Limited (GK), a prominent Caribbean conglomerate. As a licensed securities dealer, GK Capital Management operates under the regulatory oversight of the Jamaica Stock Exchange and the Financial Services Commission. With a focus on both traditional and non-traditional investment vehicles, the firm offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to meet the unique financial objectives of its clients.

GK Capital Management takes pride in its ability to navigate the risk/reward spectrum, ensuring its clients have access to solutions that align with their investment goals. Leveraging its deep expertise and a commitment to excellence, the firm's skilled advisors provide guidance to individuals and corporate clients, aiding them in achieving their financial aspirations. GK Capital Management distinguishes itself as the sole player in the market offering financial products across the capital continuum, reflecting its dedication to innovation and comprehensive financial support.

Contact:

Rory Rostant

888-975-3331

RRostant@ttutc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180200