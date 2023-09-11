Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts BE WATER Now in 105 Amazon Fulfillment Centers Throughout the U.S.

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce that its BE WATER artesian spring water is now being carried in 105 Amazon fulfillment centers nationally. This is an increase from the previously reported number of 55 and Amazon currently has a total 110 active fulfillment centers in the U.S. As such, BE WATER is presently carried in 95% of all Amazon fulfillment centers in the country. This results in greater speed, expediency, and consistency of BE WATER delivery across the U.S.

As noted in Amazon's fulfillment center webpage, Amazon's Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) program involves the use of Amazon's warehouse facilities for storage and distribution of BE WATER. Amazon takes care of BE WATER's inventory supplies and streamlines the selling process thereby making product awareness and sales through Amazon more efficient.

As noted in the Company's June 28, 2023 news release, 6-pack configurations are now available for purchase through Amazon.com. Both 6-packs and 24-pack configurations are available for purchase through Amazon at the following links:

BE WATER 6-pack Amazon Listing

BE WATER 24-pack Amazon Listing

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We thank Amazon for their continued use and availability of their physical and online platforms that allow us to house, share, and distribute BE WATER nationally. Amazon's reach and support is unmatched. Since our initial entry into Amazon in 2021, our sales through Amazon have grown steadily where we are now in nearly every Amazon fulfillment center nationwide. This is a testament to their trust in our product, our marketing, and our business model."

Mr. Greene continues, "Amazon will continue to be a significant asset to us long-term in our quest to become a national vendor of choice. The fact that the number of fulfillment centers we reside in has nearly doubled over the course of this year alone is astounding. Now everyone throughout the country can order BE WATER and have it quickly delivered to them. A special thanks goes out to our customers and to our shareholders for their continued support."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

