Montag, 11.09.2023
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
WKN: A14X6S | ISIN: US15870P3073 | Ticker-Symbol: 2I3
11.09.23
Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a leading global technology-enabled biotech that is transforming drug discovery through innovative AI-driven pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration, will report its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2023, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EDT (1:30 P.M. PDT). To join the call dial 888-506-0062 (Domestic) or 973-528-0011 (International) and enter the access code 417178. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 49054, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a technology-driven research organization that develops innovative therapeutics against cancer targets, offers groundbreaking research software as a service, and provides end-to-end R&D services to biopharma organizations. Champions Oncology is actively engaged in the transformation of drug discovery through a novel approach of pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Contact:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA
VP, Global Marketing
Marketing@ChampionsOncology.com

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/782855/champions-oncology-to-announce-first-quarter-financial-results-on-wednesday-september-13-2023

