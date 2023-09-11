Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2023) - The Board of Directors of Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Anthony Hawkshaw, Vice Chair of Bear Creek and former Chief Executive Officer, has taken a medical leave of absence from the Board while he continues his battle against a significant health threat. Commencing immediately and for the duration of this temporary medical leave, Mr. Hawkshaw will cease his duties as a director of the Company and will not participate in a quorum in respect of Board meetings and resolutions.

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, Chair of Bear Creek, states, "On behalf of the Board and all at Bear Creek, we wish Tony a speedy recovery from his current health challenges and every success in his ongoing cancer battle. We will miss Tony's participation in Bear Creek while he is on leave but we know that he is a dogged fighter with a formidable spirit and look forward to when he is able to resume his role with the Company. In the meantime, we wish Tony and his family all the best, now and for the future."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Eric Caba

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

Barbara Henderson - VP Corporate Communications

Direct: 604-628-1111

E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com

www.bearcreekmining.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the temporary nature of Mr. Hawkshaw's resignation and his potential future resumption of board duties . These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to them. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the nature of Mr. Hawkshaw's health challenge. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions expressed above do not occur, but specifically include, without limitation, risks relating to general market conditions and the additional risks described in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company on its SEDAR page at www.sedar.com. The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on behalf of the Company, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180231