Impact Relations Institute: Gifting With Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Impact Relations Institute



Gifting season is just around the corner, and in the impact space, it's particularly important to gift thoughtfully. Need a plan for how you can avoid more "stuff" being relegated to the donate or regift bin? Want to be sure to give gifts that surprise and delight your recipients? Join the Impact Relations Institute, in partnership with 3BL Media, on Wed, Sep 27 at 12pm ET / 9am PT for a conversation with the CEOs from Gifts for Good, TisBest and Grateful, for a discussion about different approaches to gifting with impact.

Panel:

Simeon Cathey, CEO of TisBest

Laura Hertz, CEO of Gifts for Good

Matt Ostanik, CEO of Grateful Giving

Brad MacAfee, CEO of Mission + Cause (moderator)

Meet your speakers:

Simeon Cathey

Simeon Cathey is a technology visionary, entrepreneur and the co-founder of TisBest Philanthropy, a way for people to replace the gifts of stuff with gifts of good.

Laura Hertz

Laura is the CEO and Co-Founder of Gifts for Good- an e-commerce site making thoughtfulness and philanthropy easier for all. Gifts for Good curates and customizes premium business gifts that support charitable causes in 50 states and 72 countries.

Matt Ostanik

Matt is an architect, entrepreneur, creator and builder whose current company, Grateful, helps socially good businesses participate in "Grateful Giving" by donating to their customers' and employees' favorite nonprofits.

Send us a note at hello@impactrelations.org to share your questions for our panel.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Impact Relations Institute on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Impact Relations Institute

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/impact-relations-institute

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Impact Relations Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783031/gifting-with-impact