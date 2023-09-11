Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.09.2023 | 23:50
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Impact Relations Institute: Gifting With Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Impact Relations Institute

Gifting season is just around the corner, and in the impact space, it's particularly important to gift thoughtfully. Need a plan for how you can avoid more "stuff" being relegated to the donate or regift bin? Want to be sure to give gifts that surprise and delight your recipients? Join the Impact Relations Institute, in partnership with 3BL Media, on Wed, Sep 27 at 12pm ET / 9am PT for a conversation with the CEOs from Gifts for Good, TisBest and Grateful, for a discussion about different approaches to gifting with impact.

Panel:

  • Simeon Cathey, CEO of TisBest
  • Laura Hertz, CEO of Gifts for Good
  • Matt Ostanik, CEO of Grateful Giving
  • Brad MacAfee, CEO of Mission + Cause (moderator)

Meet your speakers:

Simeon Cathey

Simeon Cathey is a technology visionary, entrepreneur and the co-founder of TisBest Philanthropy, a way for people to replace the gifts of stuff with gifts of good.

Laura Hertz

Laura is the CEO and Co-Founder of Gifts for Good- an e-commerce site making thoughtfulness and philanthropy easier for all. Gifts for Good curates and customizes premium business gifts that support charitable causes in 50 states and 72 countries.

Matt Ostanik

Matt is an architect, entrepreneur, creator and builder whose current company, Grateful, helps socially good businesses participate in "Grateful Giving" by donating to their customers' and employees' favorite nonprofits.

Send us a note at hello@impactrelations.org to share your questions for our panel.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Impact Relations Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Impact Relations Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/impact-relations-institute
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Impact Relations Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783031/gifting-with-impact

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.