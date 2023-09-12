Pando Tree Limited: U-MINE ROMCOIN: An Innovative Utility Coin for Shopping, Travel, and Logistics Services

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / ROM_COIN is a project that brings blockchain technology into everyday life, offering innovative alternatives in industries such as shopping, tourism, and logistics. It showcases an interesting model that combines the Quick Commerce business model and the globally trending K-food and K-culture.

U-MINE ROMCOIN - Easy Participation and Broad Rewards.

The fundamental structure of ROM_COIN is to provide various forms of rewards to all participants in the business ecosystem. These rewards can be used by participants for product purchases and other activities, creating a mutually beneficial cycle.

ROM_COIN is a utility token mined through POS systems connected to the main system. Customers receive mined ROM_COINs when making purchases, payments, signing up for memberships, etc. Additionally, rewards such as mileage can be earned. The ROM_COINs acquired through purchases, exchanges, etc. can be cashed out on future exchanges or used as a payment method for purchasing goods in Romarket stores.

U-MINE ROMCOIN - Utilization of Data and the Importance of Partnerships

One of ROM_COIN's business strengths lies in the customer purchase data obtained through partnerships with Romarket. This data is crucial information when making decisions in the shopping, logistics, and tourism sectors. Romarket, as a partner, already provides personalized services such as recommended products and dinner menu recipes by combining customer purchase information and local store product details. ROM_COIN plans to utilize big data and blockchain technology to analyze purchase information more deeply, offering richer and personalized services. Furthermore, the analyzed data will aid in formulating more efficient marketing strategies and enhancing customer experiences. It will also be shared with partners as market trend insights.

U-MINE ROMCOIN

The initial field of application for ROM_COIN will be the small-scale local supermarket shopping sector, where partner Romarket operates. After focusing on globalizing this business network leveraging the global trend of K-food, ROM_COIN's strategy is to expand into other sectors such as travel and logistics, using the established stores as hubs.

Media Contact

Organization: Pando Tree Limited

Contact Person: CHOI WON SEOG

Website: https://romrom.io/

Email: help@romcoin.com

Address: 20 CECIL STREET #05-03 PLUS

City: SINGAPORE

Country: Singapore

SOURCE: Pando Tree Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783027/u-mine-romcoin-an-innovative-utility-coin-for-shopping-travel-and-logistics-services