DN Solutions Unveils 21 Advanced Machines at EMO Hannover, Focusing on Automation and Digitalization

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DN Solutions is participating for the first time under a new name at the world's largest machine tool trade fair "EMO Hannover 2023". The machine tool manufacturer will present a selection of 21 state-of-the-art machines in Hall 14 at Stand D6 - one of which will also be on display at the new system partner SIEMENS.

Doosan Machine Tools becomes DN Solutions. The trade fair appearance in Hanover will be under a new name and logo: "EMO is the largest machine tool trade fair in the world. This trade fair is the ideal opportunity to increase brand awareness for our company and to promote our products and technologies in Europe," says Kim Hyeok, CEO of the European division of DN Solutions.

On almost 2000 m², DN Solutions will present 20 machines to the trade public at close quarters. The exhibits are divided into three categories and represent high-productivity automation, smart manufacturing, and advanced 5-axis/composite processing. In the "Flexible Automation" area, visitors will experience the seamless integration of various solutions for workpiece handling, including robot, gantry loader and pallet system solutions. In the "Real Digitalization" category, DN Solutions presents intelligent manufacturing solutions based on user-friendly technologies for digital transformation. The advantages of digital twin technology will be demonstrated, including the minimization of error sources through virtual verification and the reduction of machine set-up times. The topic of sustainability also plays a major role. Under the motto "Green Forward", DN Solutions will present energy-saving systems such as the mist-free solution for oil mist separation and the power consumption monitoring system at the trade fair. The mist-free solution offers the particular advantage of minimizing motor power. This leads to lower electricity and maintenance costs.

Another exhibition highlight awaits visitors at the Siemens stand. In cooperation with the German big player, the SMX2100ST multitasking machine has been equipped with SINUMERIK ONE, Siemens' CNC system optimized for the digital twin. Titan Gilroy from the "Titans of CNC" educational platform will also be on site on 20 September from 13:00-15:00. The creator of the online reality TV series of the same name will be creating content for his videos on the "Titans of CNC" SNS channel, as well as hosting a signing and photo session for fans at the stand.

Interested parties can find DN Solutions from 18th to 23rd September 2023 at Stand D6 in Hall 14.

[DN Solutions]

DN Solutions , established in 1976, is a renowned global machine tool company with a diverse product lineup of over 500 types, including turning centers and machining centers. DN Solutions' globally recognized brands like PUMA, Mynx, Lynx, and DNM have gained immense popularity due to their durability, precision, and rigidity. It also provides DVF and SMX, high-end machines such as 5-axis and multi-tasking machines, as well as high-productivity automation solutions and smart manufacturing solutions, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206393/DN_Solutions_EMO_Hannover.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dn-solutions-unveils-21-advanced-machines-at-emo-hannover-focusing-on-automation-and-digitalization-301923983.html