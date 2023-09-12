Goldstone Financial Group in Chicago, has a new investment advisory service for recent retirees who want to ensure that their retirement savings are invested well.

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - Goldstone Financial Group's new advisory service has been designed specifically for individuals who have recently retired and its aim is to help clients both meet the financial challenges that retirees face in their post-work years and allow them to achieve their financial aspirations. Although many individuals tend to focus exclusively on retirement planning while they are still working, Goldstone Financial Group's new service reflects the fact that a person's first post-work years can be the most critical in determining their financial outcomes for the rest of their retirement.

Goldstone Financial Group, Chicago Launches Recent Retiree Investment Advisory

Goldstone Financial Group's new advisory service will start with an evaluation of each client's financial circumstances, risk tolerance, and retirement objectives.

The firm will then offer a personalized approach to investment management. Through exhaustive analysis and research, Goldstone's financial professionals will curate a diversified portfolio that aligns with retirees' financial aims and risk profiles.

Goldstone Financial Group's new advisory service will also assist retirees in minimizing their tax liability by implementing tax-efficient withdrawal strategies, which might encompass the use of tax-advantaged accounts like Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).

Goldstone Financial Group understands that retirees' financial landscapes can evolve over time. To that end, their advisory service is not designed to be a one-time consultation, but rather an ongoing process that involves the continuous oversight of investment portfolios and offers periodic reviews to ensure that strategies remain in sync with each retiree's goals and market dynamics.

Goldstone Financial Group is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). They strive to provide their clients with accurate, impartial, data-driven and insightful financial advice.

Brian Korienek, the Partner and Vice President of Wealth Management at Goldstone, said, "Our experienced team of professionals will help ensure you receive top-tier service with a plan tailored to your retirement goals. Our team works diligently to help you feel confident knowing we think about planning as not only getting people retired, but helping them stay retired."

