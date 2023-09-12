InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Sept 12

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / The Company announces that on 11 September 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|11 September 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|160,293
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 60.8400
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 61.5600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 61.2253
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 166,416,646 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0845M_1-2023-9-11.pdf
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 160,293 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 11 September 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
80,218
52,500
19,428
8,147
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 61.5600
£ 61.5600
£ 61.5400
£ 61.5400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 60.8400
£ 61.0600
£ 60.8400
£ 60.8600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 61.2089
£ 61.2590
£ 61.2098
£ 61.2077
