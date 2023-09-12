Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion geht ungebremst weiter! Über 200% in 5 Monaten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA8R | ISIN: DK0060534915 | Ticker-Symbol: NOVC
Tradegate
12.09.23
09:40 Uhr
184,80 Euro
-0,34
-0,18 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
184,72184,7409:42
184,74184,7609:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALGORAE PHARMACEUTICALS
ALGORAE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALGORAE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED0,0070,00 %
BROOKFIELD REINSURANCE LTD31,2000,00 %
GBS SOFTWARE AG2,2800,00 %
NASPERS LIMITED160,00+0,31 %
NECESSITY RETAIL REIT INC6,930-1,84 %
NEPI ROCKCASTLE NV5,5000,00 %
NOVO NORDISK A/S184,80-0,18 %
POLARCOOL AB0,012+44,19 %
POLENERGIA SA15,940-0,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.