Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading - Eight Capital Partners Plc

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading 12-Sep-2023 / 07:14 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 12 September 2023. Eight Capital Partners Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: ECP ISIN: GB00BYT56612 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

