WKN: A2AD3D | ISIN: GB00BYT56612 | Ticker-Symbol: ECS
Frankfurt
30.06.23
08:04 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.09.2023 | 08:46
161 Leser
Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading - Eight Capital Partners Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading 
12-Sep-2023 / 07:14 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 12 
September 2023. 
 
Eight Capital Partners Plc 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: ECP 
ISIN: GB00BYT56612 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1723561 12-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1723561&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2023 02:14 ET (06:14 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
