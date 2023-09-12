Solar module prices have hit a new low in recent months, due to market forces that SolarPower Europe describes as a "perfect storm." The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) says domestic solar module production fell from 9 GW in 2022 to 1 GW this year, with production now almost at a standstill. The associations say that urgent action is needed to prevent a potential wave of insolvencies in Europe.SolarPower Europe and the ESMCouncil have sent letters to the EU Commission calling for quick measures to preserve the solar industry in Europe and protect it from a second wave of insolvencies. ...

