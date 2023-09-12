Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion geht ungebremst weiter! Über 200% in 5 Monaten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
12.09.23
09:46 Uhr
127,70 Euro
+0,28
+0,22 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,56127,6409:47
127,58127,7209:47
PR Newswire
12.09.2023 | 09:06
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Google Partners with RT-RK to enhance Common Broadcast Stack for Android TV OS

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RT-RK, a leading embedded software development house, is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with Google to elevate the Common Broadcast Stack (CBS) for Android TV OS devices. This partnership with Google aims to introduce innovative features and ensure CBS remains the trusted middleware solution for TV operators and retail devices, delivering an unmatched TV viewing experience worldwide.

CBS, Google's TV Broadcast Stack, offers operators a comprehensive middleware platform designed to support DVB, ATSC, and ISDB broadcasting standards. Leveraging the existing foundation of CBS, RT-RK will contribute its extensive expertise to further elevate the platform's capabilities and enhance the overall user experience.

"This partnership with Google is a significant milestone for RT-RK, and we are thrilled to contribute to the evolution of the Common Broadcast Stack," stated Nikola Teslic, CEO at RT-RK. "By combining our domain expertise with Google's excellence in scalability, we aim to further develop the best-in-class middleware solution that empowers TV operators to offer cutting-edge broadcast services and captivating user experiences," he added.

As RT-RK and Google continue to collaborate closely, their shared commitment to empowering TV operators is evident. Working together to enhance CBS, they equip operators with advanced tools and technologies, enabling them to succeed in the rapidly evolving broadcast industry.

About RT-RK

RT-RK is a leading technology solutions provider in the television industry, specializing in delivering cutting-edge solutions to TV operators worldwide. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, RT-RK is dedicated to providing industry-leading software and services. For more information, visit http://www.rt-rk.com

Media contact

Goran Stupar
Technical Sales Manager
RT-RK
Goran.Stupar@rt-rk.com
+381638825250

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/google-partners-with-rt-rk-to-enhance-common-broadcast-stack-for-android-tv-os-301924050.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.