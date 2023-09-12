Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the ongoing lithium brine sampling program in Alberta, Canada. Field crews gathered brine samples from 9 wells at the Leduc-Legal Project. All samples have been sent to AGAT Laboratories for chemical assay analysis with results anticipated within two to three weeks. The Company's ongoing lithium brine sampling program across its portfolio of projects continues to advance weekly and is anticipated to be completed in the next three weeks.

About the Leduc-Legal Lithium Brine Project

The Leduc-Legal Project covers an area of 23,488 hectares and is comprised of the Leduc (5,440 hectares) and Legal (17,935 hectares) areas. These areas are targeting the same Devonian-aged Nisku and Leduc Carbonates which are the focus of E3 Lithium's ongoing pilot program. Indigo's Leduc Project permits are contiguous to E3 Lithium and Highwood Asset Management projects.

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc-Legal (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada.

For further information, please contact: Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711 Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

