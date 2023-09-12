Today, Titian Software, the global leader in life sciences sample management software, announced its latest Mosaic Sample Management Platform release. The new release addresses the need for global sample logistics, collaborative working models, and requirements for responding to rapidly changing operations in drug discovery programs.

The Mosaic Platform is a best-in-class, cloud-based sample management software that tracks and manages samples and sample storage that fits any size company and sample library. The new modality uses of Mosaic 9.0 manage and track all types of samples in a 21 CFR part 11 compliant audit trail, integrating with multiple chemical and biologics registration systems to bring all samples into one unified inventory, where teams company-wide benefit from processing efficiencies.

Mosaic 9.0 securely synchronises inventories in near real-time across many sites and tracks shipping in both directions, enabling a seamless connection for organisations to manage inventory and transparency across strategic partners to establish end-to-end supply chains.

The latest release of Mosaic offers extensive capabilities for managing and tracking mixtures used in pooling or combination screens, plus tools to control and optimise sample requesting and assay plate preparation processes. With more ready-to-go integrations for lab automation, instruments, and software tools, Mosaic 9.0 improves data workflows and eliminates processing errors.

"Whether your company is large or small, Mosaic 9.0 helps biopharma to manage collaborations and deliver operational efficiencies as the drug discovery industry navigates new challenges," said Chief Product Officer, Edmund Wilson. "At Titian Software, we partner with life science companies to achieve current drug discovery goals and strategize for the lab of the future."

About Titian Software

Titian Software is the industry leader in providing sample management software for life science applications. Trusted by pharma, biotech, and CRO institutions worldwide, Titian offers software products and consultancy services that improve the supply of samples small molecules, reagents, DNA, proteins, antibodies, cell lines, blood, serum, tissues to vital research processes. Titian's sample management software, Mosaic, improves throughput, response times, cost efficiencies, error rates, and sample conservation, laying the foundation for discovery and laboratory optimisation initiatives.

Learn more about Titian Software at: https://www.titian.co.uk/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912454732/en/

Contacts:

Product Enquiries

Titian Software Ltd.

t: +44 (0) 20 7367 68 69

Twitter: @TitianSoftware

e: info@titian.co.uk

w: www.titian.co.uk



Titian Software US, Inc.

t: +1 (508) 366-2234

e: info@titian.co.uk



Media enquiries

Ruth Petersen

t: +1 (858) 220-1679

e: ruth.petersen@titian.co.uk