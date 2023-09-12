Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.09.2023

Grit Real Estate Income Group: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
Holding(s) in Company 
12-Sep-2023 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
 
SEM share code: DEL.N0000 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP 
rights are attachedii:                                 LIMITED 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer                                                X 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                          PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION 
                                            SOC LIMITED 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                  PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                          Government Employees Pension 
                                            Fund of South Africa 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                  PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                11/09/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                     12/09/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                   % of voting rights   Total 
                                   through financial    of   Total number of 
                    % of voting rights attached instruments       both  voting rights of 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)  (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  in %  issuervii 
                                   2)           (8.A + 
                                               8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on       20.84%                    20.84% 495,092,339 
which threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                        17.71%                    17.71% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
PAN         103,154,342                      20.84% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A  103,154,342                   20.84% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1   NIL                   NIL 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2   NIL             NIL 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv 
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
PUBLIC 
INVESTMENT          20.84%                            20.84% 
CORPORATION SOC 
LIMITED 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder            N/A 
The number and % of voting rights held     N/A 
The date until which the voting rights will be N/A 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
Acquisition of further interest / shares in the Company on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius 
Place of completion PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA 
Date of completion 12 September 2023

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      GR1T 
LEI Code:    21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  270666 
EQS News ID:  1723557 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1723557&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
