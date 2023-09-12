Grit Real Estate Income Group: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) Holding(s) in Company 12-Sep-2023 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code: DEL.N0000 ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP rights are attachedii: LIMITED 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION SOC LIMITED City and country of registered office (if applicable) PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Government Employees Pension Fund of South Africa City and country of registered office (if applicable) PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11/09/2023 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12/09/2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights Total through financial of Total number of % of voting rights attached instruments both voting rights of to shares (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B in % issuervii 2) (8.A + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on 20.84% 20.84% 495,092,339 which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 17.71% 17.71% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) PAN 103,154,342 20.84% SUBTOTAL 8. A 103,154,342 20.84% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 NIL NIL B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 NIL NIL 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold PUBLIC INVESTMENT 20.84% 20.84% CORPORATION SOC LIMITED 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be N/A held 11. Additional informationxvi Acquisition of further interest / shares in the Company on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Place of completion PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA Date of completion 12 September 2023

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

