Julia Perroni joins as a Managing Director in Paris

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Julia Perroni has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Capital Markets Group. Based in Paris, Ms. Perroni will lead the firm's Capital Markets business in France, working alongside senior European colleagues to deliver a full range of debt capital raising options to the firm's regional clients.

Ms. Perroni joins Houlihan Lokey with almost two decades of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, she served as Head of Leveraged Finance, France for Credit Suisse, where she advised on landmark financing transactions for clients such as Equans, Europcar, Iliad, and Picard. She joined Credit Suisse in 2020 from leading French food retailer Group Casino, where for three years she was Deputy Head of Corporate Finance, in charge of the Group's Financing, Treasury and Financial Structure Rating divisions. Prior to this, she spent 14 years advising and negotiating capital structure solutions for corporate and private equity clients at Canaccord Genuity/Hawkpoint, ABN Amro, and EY Transaction Services.

"Our European Capital Markets team has grown substantially over the past two years and has now become the leader in its field, providing our clients with innovative, independent advice and solutions to address their financing needs. We are delighted that Julia is now joining to continue the expansion of the team and spearhead our business in France," said Anthony Forshaw, Head of Capital Markets, Europe at Houlihan Lokey. "She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, gained from both the advisory and client side and a shared focus on achieving outstanding outcomes for clients. She will be a hugely valuable addition to our senior team in the region."

"With its truly integrated European Capital Market team and strong US platform, Houlihan Lokey benefits from a unique coverage of investors and breadth of expertise. I am thrilled to join a firm with such momentum and strong corporate culture, and I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to offer thoughtful capital solutions to our corporate and private equity clients in France and in Europe," added Ms. Perroni.

With more than 90 dedicated finance professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., London, Manchester, Frankfurt, Milan, Dubai and Paris, Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital raising services for a wide variety of clients, from large, publicly held multinational corporations to privately held companies. Over the past two years, the group has raised approximately $25 billion in capital and advised on an additional $12 billion in capital over a total of 250+ transactions with more than 110 different financial sponsors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Inc, (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

