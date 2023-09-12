Talos Trading: Talos Debuts Crypto Options Trading With Deribit Partnership

Integration with Crypto Derivatives Exchange Extends Tradeable Assets for Talos Clients

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos,?the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, announced the launch of options trading on its flagship trading platform, in partnership with crypto derivatives exchange Deribit as its first liquidity venue accessible at launch. The integration between Talos and Deribit allows institutional traders in select jurisdictions to access the exchange's industry-leading options liquidity through a new Talos interface designed for institutional options traders.

Deribit is the world's largest digital asset options market. It offers institutional-grade exchange infrastructure, including a high-capacity matching engine, advanced risk management, and deep liquidity. By delivering Deribit's robust and reliable liquidity to Talos clients, the partnership will help lower the barriers to institutions looking to gain exposure to digital assets.

"At Deribit, our goal is to expand investor access to crypto options trading in a secure, accessible and intuitive manner," said Luuk Strijers, CCO at Deribit. "Like Talos, we have earned a premier reputation among institutions for our full suite of advanced professional trading services and superior system architecture. We look forward to working together with Talos to shape institutional adoption of crypto."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Deribit to offer high-performance crypto options trading to our diverse range of institutional clients," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "Options are an important instrument for institutions to access and manage their exposure to digital assets. As the industry's premier crypto derivatives exchange, Deribit is the perfect partner to launch options trading for our clients."

The launch of options trading on the Talos platform expands upon existing capabilities, providing clients with a single interface to manage their entire crypto portfolio including spot, futures, perpetuals and options. The new options trading interface was designed from the ground-up in a format familiar to professional options traders. Advanced execution tools initially include limit and pegged orders as well as an Iceberg algo to help clients trade with precision and efficiency.

"With the full Deribit options chain now at their fingertips, Talos clients can unlock a myriad of strategic possibilities, allowing them to effectively manage risk, enhance portfolio diversification, and capitalize on the immense potential of crypto," said Neelabh Dixit, Commercial Product Manager, Derivatives at Talos. "We look forward to evolving the product in partnership with our early adopter clients."

About Talos

Talos provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading and procurement including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trade execution, settlement, lending, and borrowing. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects the diverse group of participants involved in today's crypto-asset market structure - institutional investors, prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, lenders, and custodians - through a single point of entry. This streamlines the entire trading process, eliminates unnecessary intermediary risk, and provides institutions a clear path to best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com .

Disclaimer: Talos offers software as a service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions. For information about which services are available in your jurisdiction, please reach out to your sales representative.

About Deribit

Deribit is a leading crypto futures and options trading platform based in Panama City, Panama. Deribit's state of the art system architecture ensures the fastest performance in the market, making it the first choice for algorithmic and HF traders. Deribit was the first to launch European style cash-settled options on BTC and ETH, and have pioneered functionalities like multi-instrument block trade, market maker protection, and portfolio margin for crypto derivatives. Furthermore, Deribit remains the market leader in crypto options and continues to set the standard for the rest of the industry.

