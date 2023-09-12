Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.09.2023
WKN: 913978 | ISIN: EE3100004250 | Ticker-Symbol: HD8
12.09.23
12.09.2023
Listing of AS Harju Elekter Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-09-12 10:11 CEST --


On September 12, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to
approve the additional listing application of AS Harju Elekter Group and to
list its 209,262 additional shares issued in connection with the realization of
employee options program on Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Harju Elekter Group will
be listed on September 13, 2023 or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 18,498,770 shares of AS Harju Elekter Group (ISIN:
EE3100004250) will be traded under the trading code HAE1T on or about September
13. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
