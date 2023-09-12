Listing of AS Harju Elekter Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-09-12 10:11 CEST -- On September 12, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of AS Harju Elekter Group and to list its 209,262 additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options program on Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Harju Elekter Group will be listed on September 13, 2023 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 18,498,770 shares of AS Harju Elekter Group (ISIN: EE3100004250) will be traded under the trading code HAE1T on or about September 13. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.