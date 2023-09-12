Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd. (KREDL) is seeking a consultant to assess the feasibility of a planned 500 MW solar park in the Indian state of Karnataka.From pv magazine India KREDL plans to develop an interstate transmission grid-connected 500 MW solar park in the Bidar district of Karnataka. It is seeking a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for the development of the project. The prospective consultant will perform a range of tasks, including site surveys, feasibility reports, solar resource assessments, energy yield estimations, plot size optimization, layout planning, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...