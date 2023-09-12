HippoFi, Inc.: PUR Biologics Secures Innovative Medical Patent with Strong Financial Upside

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Solidifying its role as a leader in medical advancements, PUR Biologics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HippoFi (OTC PINK:ORHB), proudly announces its latest patent acquisition, further strengthening its reputation in the biotech sector. This patent is for a groundbreaking device designed to enhance the body's immune response, targeting advancements in pain relief, anti-cancer therapeutics, bone regeneration and other critical medical areas, tapping into large and lucrative markets.

The device is set to complement PUR Biologics' current revenue generating product lineup, particularly PURmarrow360, and is designed to dramatically improve the patient's own cells, intending to bring substantial revenue within 18 months.

Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics, noted, "With the spine industry on course for 2 million procedures each year and an estimated $40 billion in revenues for surgical implants by 2027, the demand for PUR's products and the innovative solutions stemming from this patent is expected to see a significant surge."

CJ Wiggins, CEO of HippoFi, stated, "In our pursuit to combat age-related conditions like osteoarthritis, degenerative diseases, pain, and the impact of cancer on families, we're finding that harnessing the power of our own cells to enhance immune function is often the cornerstone of safer and more effective treatments against these challenging diseases."

As a recognized leader in the biotech sector, PUR Biologics consistently transforms groundbreaking research into real-world health solutions, strengthening its position at the forefront of medical innovation.

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK: ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' complete line of biologic products currently includes advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrices (d-ECM), innovative synthetic bone-forming solutions, cellular-derived tissues, and a future of patented and next-generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor-driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK: ORHB) delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations and propriety technologies through an extensive sales channel network, while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar biotech, fintech, and artificial intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, and utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes. HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA.

