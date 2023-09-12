Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.09.2023
12.09.2023 | 10:47
Committee's decision on Estonian Japan Trading Company AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-09-12 10:35 CEST --


On September 11, 2023, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn
decided to issue a warning to Estonian Japan Trading Company AS for violation
of First North Rules (FNR) clauses 1.1., 3.2., 3.6., 26.2.1.and 26.2.2. 

Background:

According to FNR clauses 1.1, 3.2. and 3.6. issuer admitted to trading on
First North market is subject to FNR and to requirements of other legal acts,
including the legal acts that regulate the public offers and disclosure of
information. The Issuer shall comply with the requirements, incl. information
disclosure requirements as specified in FNR. 

According to FNR clauses 26.2.1. and 26.2.2. the annual report shall be
prepared and the Issuer shall submit the annual report audited by an auditor in
accordance with applicable laws or other regulation of the Issuer's home state.
The Issuer shall submit a statement of an auditor together with the annual
report. 

Circumstances:

The deadline for submitting an audited annual report of the year 2022 for First
North market issuers was June 30, 2023. Estonian Japan Trading Company AS
published its audited annual report of 2022 on August 30, 2023. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
