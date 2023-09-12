Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.09.2023
Nasdaq Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee's decision on the termination of trading with the shares of Clevon AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-09-12 10:39 CEST --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on September
11th, 2023, to approve the application of Clevon AS and to terminate trading
with the shares of Clevon AS on the MTF (multilateral trading facility) First
North, organized by Nasdaq Tallinn AS, after the following conditions have been
met: 

 -- investors shall be offered an exit option, there can be several; and
 -- investors are guaranteed equal and fair treatment.

Trading with Clevon AS shares will be terminated as soon as possible after all
conditions have been met. 

Nasdaq Tallinn will disclose additional information about the dates regarding
the termination of trading after the fulfillment of the aforementioned
conditions. 

In case of questions, please contact Sven Papp (sven.papp@ellex.ee), the
Chairman of the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
