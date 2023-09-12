~ British company gains support of well-known US angel investors for its unique hardware approach to cybersecurity ~

Today, British cybersecurity company Goldilock announces it has secured investment and support from members of two well-known investor groups Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater NY (HBSAANY) and New York Angels (NYA). The $1.7 million seed round is a significant vote of confidence in Goldilock's unique, patented, non-IP controlled hardware approach to cybersecurity.

Having grown considerably since its inception in 2020, Goldilock is now considered a top British cybersecurity innovator. Its solution Drawbridge is based on the premise that the only thing truly safe on the internet, paradoxically, is something not on the internet. This means delivering physical connection and disconnection of assets fast and conveniently, in a manner not controlled over the internet a kill-switch or isolator to help organisations mitigate and contain cyber-attacks.

After establishing R&D facilities in the West Midlands two years ago, Goldilock has undergone incubation via the UK's National Cyber Security Centre's joint NCSC For Startups program with Plexal, acceleration via the Ministry of Defence's Defence and Security Accelerator, and various other programs including Hub71 in the United Arab Emirates and TechUK.

Additional accolades and acknowledgements include:

Being publicly highlighted by The UK's National Cyber Security Centre as one of five start-ups chosen to help address the persistent threat of ransomware attacks

Recognised by the UK Department of Science, Information and Technology (DSIT) in partnership with Info Security Europe as a startup finalist for most innovative cyber-SME.

Awarded Hardware/Endpoint Device of the Year in the 2023 Technology Reseller Awards

Invited to KPMG's prestigious Global Unicorn Program.

As a member of both investor groups, Tom Hirschfeld commented: "In an increasingly dangerous and digital world, the cyber commands of countries such as the US, UK and Singapore are recommending or requiring that critical national infrastructure be kept physically offline whenever possible. Simultaneously, companies with sensitive digital assets need the ability to isolate those assets instantly, at the first sign of a network intrusion. Goldilock's Drawbridge technology delivers an unbreakable hardware-based cyber defence solution. Based on our extensive due diligence, we believe that Goldilock's DPNS approach (Dynamic, Physical Network Segmentation) delivers a level of safety unmatched by any other solution on the market."

Goldilock CEO and Founder Tony Hasek added: "Goldilock's Drawbridge is a critical enhancement to any network's security. It empowers organisations to respond to cyber threats immediately, remotely and without using the internet. By enabling rapid and true physical containment of attacks, Drawbridge protects critical assets be they systems or data mitigates operational disruptions and ensures compliance, while enhancing cybersecurity posture and resilience."

Goldilock is dedicating the proceeds of this financing round to sales and marketing of already commercially available products, with an emphasis on building a top-tier worldwide MSSP partner and Security Vendor channel network.

Goldilock Drawbridge is a physical cybersecurity solution that saves manpower, time, money, and nerves. Based on Goldilock's patented DPNS, it allows users to issue an authenticated remote non-IP command to instantly and physically isolate and ring-fence systems within seconds, from, and to, anywhere on Earth without using the internet. The asset is then completely safe and un-hackable because it is truly physically disconnected from the network as if a physical drawbridge has been raised.

The "Non-IP", or non-internet-protocol enabled command, is significant, because the method of control is completely taken away from the potential attack vector the internet itself. Furthermore, Goldilock Drawbridge is triggered port by port, so disconnection and isolation can be very granular right down to the network segment or endpoint.

New York Angels is one of the world's largest and most active single-chapter angel groups. Its members have invested over $160 million into more than 300 companies.

Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York, founded in 2011, is the largest angel network in NY, with over 350 members and growing. HBSAANY provides early-stage companies with investment and mentorship, and members have invested over $28 million across more than 130 exciting early stage companies. HBSAANY is part of a global HBS Alumni Angels network with chapters on 4 continents, and is part of the HBS Club of New York.

