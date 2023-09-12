New research from Belgium shows agrivoltaic facilities with trackers perform significantly better than projects with fixed structures. The scientists found projects with tracking achieved an LCOE of €0.077 ($0.082)/kWh, while facilities with fixed structures were found to have an LCOE of €0.10/kWh.The levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for agrivoltaic bifacial systems based on single-axis trackers is 23% lower than that of agrivoltaic bifacial facilities built on fixed structures, a new study from KU Leuven in Belgium has shown. "Our cost estimations for this pilot study, revealed similar expenses ...

