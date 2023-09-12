Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures' Hydrogen Technologies Clinches New Patent for DCC Hydrogen Boiler, Expanding Its IP Portfolio

TULSA, OK and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office (US PTO) has allowed a new patent for the state-of-the-art, zero-emission DCC hydrogen-fueled steam boiler, developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies ("HT").¹

In addition to the newly allowed patent, HT has two patents pending to further protect and enhance the DCC's novel IP as the Company begins to receive initial commercial orders.

Brian Willamson, CEO of JEV, stated, "We are excited about the new patent allowance from the US PTO and look forward to the opportunity to continue to expand our portfolio of IP related to our emission-free industrial hydrogen boiler system. The HT team continues to work to extend IP with each generation and improvement on the DCC."

The new patent comes on the heels of several notable milestones for the DCC. On Aug, 3, 2023, JEV announced a leading U.S. University's decision to procure and deploy the DCC boiler within its district heating system, placing JEV and HT at the forefront of market ready solutions to decarbonize the estimated $198B global district heating market.²

Additionally, JEV's recent three-way EU partnership with Sofinter Group and Exogen was announced, as well as a collaboration with a global alcoholic beverage giant for a four-country DCC study which could lead to multiple boiler deployments at their production facilities. Moreover, our HALO Hydrogen Hub entry was recently ranked by Rystad Energy among the top 10 likely to secure funding from the Department of Energy's regional clean hydrogen hubs program.

DCC GHG-free hydrogen-fueled boilers offer a highly efficient and sustainable alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based boilers. These boilers eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, providing a clean and eco-friendly source of steam for various industries and applications. Leveraging an exothermic reaction that combines pure hydrogen (H2) and pure oxygen (O2) gas, the DCC achieves an independently verified fuel efficiency of over 97%, with zero greenhouse gas emissions.³ In December 2022, the DCC was awarded the Solar Impulse Foundation's prestigious "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" label, recognizing profitable solutions to protect the environment.

ABOUT JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the current elevated commodity price environment.

Website: https://jerichoenergyventures.com/

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking ‎statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable ‎securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or ‎information or current condition, but instead represent only Jericho's beliefs regarding future ‎events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of ‎Jericho's control. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as ‎‎"plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, ‎or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will" or "may not" occur.‎ Specifically, this ‎news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among others, future demand for DCC boilers.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors ‎that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-‎looking statements, which include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes; changes to the ‎definition of, or interpretation of, foreign private issuer status; the impacts of COVID-19 and other ‎infectious diseases; general economic conditions; industry conditions; current and future ‎commodity prices and price volatility; significant and ongoing stock market volatility; currency and ‎interest rate fluctuation; governmental regulation of the energy industry, including environmental ‎regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; the ‎availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory ‎authorities; liabilities and risks inherent in oil and gas exploration, development and production ‎operations; liabilities and risks inherent in early stage hydrogen technology projects, energy ‎storage, carbon capture and new energy systems; changes in government environmental ‎objectives or plans; and the other factors described in Jericho's public filings available at ‎www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and ‎‎assumptions ‎of Jericho ‎concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, ‎strategies, ‎regulatory regimes, the ‎‎sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out ‎planned activities, the ability to obtain financing on ‎acceptable terms, expansion of consumer ‎adoption of the Company's (or its subsidiaries') technologies and products, results of DCC feasibility studies and the success of ‎investments, all of which are ‎subject to change based on ‎market conditions, ‎potential timing delays ‎and other risk factors. Although Jericho believes that these assumptions and the expectations ‎are ‎reasonable based on information currently available to management, such ‎statements are not ‎guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from ‎‎those in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking ‎statements.‎

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements ‎contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Jericho does not ‎undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, ‎except as required by applicable securities laws‎.

¹ The patent allowance was issued by the US PTO on June 15, 2023

² Future Market Insights, "District Heating Market Outlook (2023 to 2033),"by Nikhil Kaitwade, Analyst, January 2023

³ Process Engineering Associates, LLC, "DCC Efficiency Test Report," by Chris Muntean, August 2022

