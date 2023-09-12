Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.: The Sera Labs, Inc. Announces Partnership With LA-Based Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Persky to Support Latest DNA Complex Product Launch

Persky To Also Join Brand's Medical Advisory Board for Future Innovation

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / The Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs"), a subsidiary of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. ("Avenir" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: AVRW), a proprietary broad platform technology and wellness company, announced today that renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Michael A. Persky, M.D., F.A.C.S., has joined the Company as a welcome addition to the Medical Advisory Board who will help support marketing for the brand's latest launches and advise on new product innovation.

Board-certified and fellowship-trained, Dr. Persky has specialized in facial plastic surgery for almost 40 years. Throughout his career, Dr. Persky has prioritized non-invasive and non-surgical procedures wherever possible and is always looking for products to recommend to patients before they commit to an invasive surgical procedure.

This partnership came about through a long-standing relationship with Nancy Duitch, Avenir CEO and Founder of Sera Labs. In this role, Dr. Persky will support brand marketing, social, and advertising campaigns for the brand's latest innovation, patent-pending DNA (Deep Nano Actives) Complex, an instant anti-aging skin tightening serum that penetrates deep into the skin. As an advisory board member, Dr. Persky will also advise on formulating the brand's future plant-based and scientifically grounded products.

"This is the first time that I'm endorsing an over-the-counter skincare product, and what's convinced me to do so is the science behind it, the peptide technology, and my personal experience with it," said Dr. Michael Persky. "I'm all about the truth and can't recommend something unless it's safe, effective, and helps people."

Michael A. Persky, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Facial Plastic Surgeon

The Sera Labs, Inc. Medical Advisory Board

"We are thrilled to bring on Dr. Michael Persky to help us bring more awareness to our most recent innovation, DNA Complex, and advise on the future of our brand portfolio," said CEO Nancy Duitch. "The consumer response and demand thus far for DNA Complex has been overwhelmingly positive. And now, we are excited to continue to grow awareness for this revolutionary product that provides notable results within minutes. Dr. Persky's expertise helps us to offer consumers a non-invasive alternative, continuing the democratization of skincare and our brand's mission of meeting the consumer where they are at."

DNA Complex retails at $99.99 and is currently available for purchase at: https://seralabshealth.com/pages/introducing-dna-complex

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.

Avenir Wellness (OTC PINK: AVRW) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on fifteen current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue down the path of creating new technologies that is part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its intellectual property by expanding its product lines utilizing the technology. And, as a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir also looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide. For more information visit: www.avenirwellness.com.

About The Sera Labs, Inc.

The Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution, SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions, and also sold online and in-store at major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers and on Amzon.com. For more information visit: www.seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Facebook and Instagram at @seratopical, as well as on X (Twitter) at @sera_ labs.

