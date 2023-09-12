In a new monthly column for pv magazine, the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) explains how much solar PV energy could be harvested from freed-up agricultural land in densely-populated countries with declining populations.The global population is expected to increase from 8 billion people today to 9.7 billion by mid-century. Strong growth is particularly evident in Africa, which will add a billion people. However, in many countries, population is stable or even falling. There are nine countries with populations larger than 20 million people that are expected to have lower populations in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...