In its latest monthly column for pv magazine, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) explains how to expand the deployment of mini-grids for electricity access, especially in less developed countries.A recent article in The Washington Post, which criticized the push for renewable energy in India and Africa, prompted me to reflect on three important narratives. Firstly, let's explore the ABC model (Anchor, Business, and Community) in the context of solar mini-grid businesses. Most companies, regardless of their sector, thrive on a steady and predictable demand. In the energy sector, this predictability ...

