Hut 8 Mining Corp: Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for August 2023

Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for August 2023

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023

At 9,255 BTC, Hut 8 continues to have one of the largest self-mined Bitcoin reserves of any publicly traded company

103 Bitcoin mined in August

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, mined 103 Bitcoin in August 2023.

103 Bitcoin were generated, resulting in an average production rate of approximately 3.3 Bitcoin per day

No Bitcoin were sold during the month

Total balance of Bitcoin in reserve was 9,255 on August 31 - 7,158 of which was unencumbered

Installed ASIC hashrate capacity at our Alberta facilities was 2.6 EH/s at the end of the month

Hut 8 produced 39.6 BTC/EH in August

Repair and restoration efforts at our Drumheller, Alberta site continued as the team repaired more than 2,253 hashboards throughout the month, and the site is currently operating at approximately 25% of its total installed hash rate.

Despite a sharp increase in market energy prices last month, the team utilized mutually beneficial terms in the Electric Service Agreement covering its Medicine Hat site, which provides the opportunity for both parties to benefit from high prices in the Alberta power market while helping to stabilize the electrical grid.

Hut 8 High Performance Computing completed upgrades at our Kelowna data centre in early August, adding 100G diverse network infrastructure, improving reliability, capacity, and routing for customers.

"Our 9,255 Bitcoin held on balance sheet continues to provide Hut 8 and our shareholders with a strategic and differentiated advantage that we're bullish on as we head into the halving," said Jaime Leverton, CEO of Hut 8. "Our progress toward completing our transaction with USBTC continues with our shareholder meeting to approve the transaction set for September 12. If all conditions are met and approvals are attained, the new Hut 8 will have highly diversified fiat revenue streams, robust self-mining capacity, and 825 MW of total power under management."

Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8's seasoned executive team is bullish on building and operating computing infrastructure that powers Bitcoin mining, traditional data centres, and emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. Hut 8's infrastructure portfolio includes seven sites: five high performance computing data centres across British Columbia and Ontario that offer cloud, co-location, managed services, A.I., machine learning, and VFX rendering computing solutions, and two Bitcoin mining sites located in Southern Alberta. Long-distinguished for its unique treasury strategy, Hut 8 has one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any publicly-traded company globally. Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Mining.

