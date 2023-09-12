Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - Biograpi Living, a dynamic developer inspired by the intersection of history, culture, modernity, and urban progress, has announced its first project in the real estate sector. Believing their projects are more than just residential structures, Biograpi Living crafts environments that foster connections and reflect the vibrant, diverse lifestyles they promote.

As a subsidiary company of the Wissol Group, a renowned business conglomerate in Georgia with over 25 years of success in oil products, auto services, the advertising industry, supermarkets, a chain of American restaurants, and real estate, Biograpi Living carries a legacy of innovation and sustainability. Wissol's diverse business portfolio sets the stage for Biograpi's venture into real estate, building on a foundation of expertise and ambition.

Introducing Sakeni

Sakeni, Biograpi Living's debut project, is a 38-story multifunctional complex on Vazha Pshavela Avenue. Comprising residential, commercial, and office spaces, Sakeni promises to be a hub of life, creativity, and business. Features include a 2,000 sq.m green zone, cafe-restaurants, paddle court, expansive lobbies, three-level parking, fitness room, and a 25-meter pool with a green terrace.

Those who embraced the Sakeni project early on have witnessed its evolution firsthand. The value of Sakeni apartments has experienced a significant transformation, attesting to the dynamic nature of the venture since April 2023.

Sales for Sakeni have reached a high level, with investments coming from various regions. Among the investors are two professional tennis players from Australia and New Zealand. Therefore, Sakeni enters a dynamic and burgeoning market with the promise of innovation and excellence.

Social Impact and Responsibility of the Sakeni Project

Biograpi Living's commitment to social responsibility is evident in the design and execution of the Sakeni project. The development aims to contribute positively to the urban environment, considering the building's physical presence and broader social and environmental context.

General Engineering Safety by Meinhart

The Sakeni project has engaged Meinhart, an international expert group, to oversee general engineering safety. Meinhart's role ensures compliance with global safety standards, a crucial aspect of the development's integrity.

Acoustic Planning with Acustico

Sound insulation is a crucial feature of Sakeni, and Acustico ensures the project meets and exceeds international standards. Acustico's involvement highlights the project's commitment to creating a comfortable living environment.

Facade Engineering by NBK

NBK, a German company, is handling Sakeni's facade engineering. Their work focuses on creating an energy-efficient exterior that is also visually appealing.



In the Sakeni project, Biograpi Living has utilized terracotta as the facade material. Recognized for its durability and energy-efficient properties, terracotta aligns with the building's overall design and functional requirements.

The Final Thoughts

Biograpi Living's launch of Sakeni marks a significant step in Georgia's real estate development, reflecting the company's dedication to creating spaces that are not only aesthetically appealing but also socially responsible and environmentally sustainable.

After the launch of their first project, Sakeni, Biograpi Living has outlined plans for two more developments in the near future: Matiani, a residential complex, and Hisni, a residential district. These projects represent a combined investment of $300 million.

As a new venture by the Wissol Group, this project is set to contribute to the collective evolution of urban living, showcasing the region's future of real estate development.

