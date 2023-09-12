ARMA SERVICES, INC.: Arma Services Inc. Announces the issuance of High-Quality Carbon Removal Offsets

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Arma Services Inc. (OTC PINK:ARMV), a leading innovator in the carbon offset industry, is pleased to announce the availability to purchase carbon credits issued on our Chihuahua State Project in North-western Mexico, bordered to the north by the states of New Mexico and Texas (United States).

Chihuahua State is the largest state in the country and is made up of three large regions: Sierra, Plain or Plateau and Desert, which extend from west to east in the form of large bands. This creates contrasting climatic and geographic conditions, providing the state with its familiar landscapes: its great deserts, mountains, canyons, and forests.

We collaborate with indigenous communities and communities to generate high-quality offsets in Chihuahua, working on over 51,277 hectares, implementing Improved Forest Management (IFM) projects, based on the forest protocol of the Climate Action Reserve for Mexico.

Our Carbon Removal Offset Credits are registered on the Climate Action Reserve Registry (CAR) ID CAR-1-MX-1660-42-1590 correspond to 2021 and the other part to 2022 vintages. The Ejido Tutuaca credits which are issued comprise 26,029 credits from 10/9/2021 to 12/31/2021 and 87,808 credits from 1/1/2022 to 10/7/2022 of the 352,538 total carbon offsets project in the State of Chihuahua.

Please review the following CAR Registry link for detailed information. https://thereserve2.apx.com/mymodule/reg/TabProjectEmissions.asp?id1=1660&ad=Prpt&act=update&sBtn=&r=111&Type=PRO&tablename=cr&aProj=pub

These Carbon Removal Credits can be tracked back to their date and vintage of issuance following either the project documents or the CAR ID registry where you can find the serial numbers for each block of credits, when purchasing, if the buyer wants to hold a certificate that the credits were transferred, retired or cancel to their account or on behalf of them, upon sale the Climate Action Reserve can issue such certificate describing the total amount of CRTs (carbon credits), to the buyer company's name and the serials to which the credits are registered

These offsets, a product of our advanced forestry management programs, are now ready for purchase. This marks a significant achievement in our relentless pursuit to combat climate change. Given the superior quality of these carbon removal offsets, pricing will commence at a competitive rate that reflects the exceptional value and environmental impact these offsets represent in our shared journey towards a sustainable future.

Arma Services Inc. intends to be a pillar in the global effort to mitigate climate change. Our mission is clear and unwavering: to conceive, develop, and implement carbon offset projects that are not only effective in reducing carbon emissions but also add substantial value to our clients and stakeholders. Our expertise is extensive, spanning across forestry, agriculture, and technology sectors. We will utilize our proprietary AI software to monitor the projects over the time to ensure the carbon credits we generate are of the highest quality, meeting, and often exceeding industry standards.

Our commitment to transparency and analytics sets us apart in the industry. We believe that our clients deserve to know the impact of their investments in real-time. To this end, we are developing cutting-edge technologies that allow us to measure the impact of our carbon offset projects as they happen, with even more accuracy. This data provides our clients with the crucial information they need to make informed decisions about their carbon footprint and their role in the global fight against climate change.

The carbon offsets we are announcing today were generated in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, through our subsidiary, Bret Consultores. The carbon offsets we have generated are not ordinary by any measure. They fall under the category of carbon removal offsets, a step beyond the traditional approach of merely avoiding future emissions.

Our projects are designed with a proactive approach, actively working to extract pre-existing CO2 from the atmosphere. This method ensures that our offsets are not just contributing to a reduction in future emissions but are also helping to reverse the damage already done. This places our offsets among the most impactful and high-quality options available to purchase in today's market.

But our commitment doesn't stop at the environment. We believe that the communities involved in our projects should also benefit from them. That's why we look to generate the highest profit generated from the sale of these offsets at an industry-leading rate. This ensures that our projects not only benefit the environment but also contribute positively to the local communities covering social needs and improvement.

We are now offering these innovative carbon offsets for sale to corporations that emit CO2 and are looking to meet their climate goals. This includes companies in the manufacturing, mining, automotive sectors, and more. By purchasing our offsets, these companies can not only reduce their carbon footprint but also contribute to the global effort to combat climate change and help improving livelihoods in rural disadvantaged communities.

For more information about our carbon offsets and how they can help your company meet its environmental goals, please contact us at info@armaoffsets.com or visit our website at www.armaoffsets.com .

About Arma Services Inc.

At Arma Services Inc., we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of the battle against climate change. Our mission is clear: to develop carbon offset projects that are not only effective, but also highly valuable. Our expertise lies in the forestry, agriculture, and technology sectors, where we use our proprietary AI software to ensure that the carbon credits we create are of the highest quality.

Our commitment to transparency and analytics is second to none, and we are proud to say that our clients trust us to deliver the best possible results. By using cutting-edge technology, we can measure the impact of our carbon offset projects in real time, providing our clients with the data they need to make informed decisions about their carbon footprint.

We believe that our work is not just a business, but a responsibility. As a public company, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and on the world at large. By expanding our portfolio of high value removals carbon offsets, we are taking a crucial step in the right direction. At Arma Services Inc., we are committed to a better future for all.

