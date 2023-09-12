FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT and NOAA Collaborate to Improve Weather Forecasting

NOAA Signs Multi-year Agreement with FLYHT to Expand its Observational Network with FLYHT's Aircraft-based Weather Technology, Providing Critical Real-Time Humidity Data.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT") (TSXV:FLY) (OTCQX:FLYLF), today announced that it was awarded, through FLYHT's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, FLYHT, Inc. contracts valued at US$500,000, with an additional US$2.8 million in options, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide its water vapour sensor technology to help the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) improve weather forecasting and warnings. The agreement is an expansion of FLYHT's long-standing relationship with NOAA and a recognition of the important role that aircraft-based observations ("ABOs") play in improving weather forecasting and warning models.

The agreement provides NOAA with an initial package of FLYHT-WVSS-II sensors that will be fully integrated with FLYHT's Certus SatCom and AFIRS Edge multi-channel WQAR for real-time data transmission. In addition to the hardware, FLYHT will provide ABOs throughout flight, including during ascent, descent, and while en route. The initial hardware, funded with FY2023 appropriations, is expected to be installed before the end of summer 2024.

NOAA is particularly interested in obtaining aircraft data to fill in gaps in data provided by other observing systems. One such gap is the geographical region off the West Coast of the United States and extending westward and southward into the central tropical Pacific Ocean - an area well-known for the "Atmospheric River" phenomena which can occasionally result in flooding rainfalls and heavy mountain snows in the Western U.S. Quantifying the amount of moisture in the atmosphere will result in better forecasts that will be of great value for public safety and water resources communities. To provide NOAA with additional humidity observations in this area of interest, FLYHT is partnering with an airline that flies routes and provides service in this data sparse region.

"We are privileged to have been chosen by NOAA to provide our weather technology to help it expand its observation network, especially in data sparse regions over the Pacific," commented Kent Jacobs, President & Interim CEO at FLYHT. "This win further validates the value of aircraft-based observations data and FLYHT's technology solution. We are fully committed to the weather business and to supporting the NWS in its mission to improve weather forecasting."

Said Curtis Marshall, Ph.D., Program Manager: National Mesonet, Aircraft-Based Observations, MADIS Chair, WMO Joint Expert Team on Aircraft Based Observations, "The NWS Commercial Data Buy Program is pleased to enter into this agreement with FLYHT for new installations of FLYHT-WVSS-II sensors on aircraft that supply vertical profiles of wind, temperature and moisture. It has been almost a decade since new water vapour capabilities were added to the existing global network of aircraft that provide meteorological observations. Numerous studies have shown aircraft-based meteorological observations are among the most important sources of data for improving the performance of numerical weather prediction, and the full suite of wind, temperature, and moisture provides the most critical impact to model performance. We would expect these new installations to result in ongoing improvements to numerical weather prediction and the warning and forecast mission of the NWS."

Real-time ABOs consistently rank as one of the most important observation sources for both long-range and rapidly updating short-range weather models that are used by a wide range of government and commercial users. Adverse weather presents one of the biggest risks and safety factors for aircraft operations and can impact flights as well as ground-crew operations and maintenance tasks, thereby creating scheduling and planning issues and safety risks. The FLYHT-WVSS-II sensor can provide better ABOs that can then be used to better predict extreme weather events and help to protect lives and property.

About NOAA

NOAA is an agency that enriches life through science. Our reach goes from the surface of the sun to the depths of the ocean floor as we work to keep the public informed of the changing environment around them. From daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings, and climate monitoring to fisheries management, coastal restoration and supporting marine commerce, NOAA's products and services support economic vitality and affect more than one-third of America's gross domestic product. NOAA's dedicated scientists use cutting-edge research and high-tech instrumentation to provide citizens, planners, emergency managers and other decision makers with reliable information they need, when they need it. NOAA's mission to better understand our natural world and help protect its precious resources extends beyond national borders to monitor global weather and climate, and work with partners around the world. More information is available at www.noaa.gov and on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to projected revenues and related matters. Although FLYHT believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. FLYHT cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic conditions; industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. FLYHT undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

