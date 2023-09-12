CARE Counseling Announces the Ribbon Cutting for Their New Clinic in Maple Grove, Minnesota

Crunch, the beloved mascot of the Minnesota Timberwolves, will be present to join in the celebration. CARE Counseling is a proud partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

MAPLE GROVE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / CARE Counseling, a leading mental health organization, is thrilled to announce the ribbon cutting for their new clinic in Maple Grove, Minnesota. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on September 22 at 8 a.m., marking a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to providing accessible and compassionate mental health services to the local community.

With his infectious energy and captivating personality, Crunch will bring an extra dose of joy and excitement to the occasion, making it an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.

CARE Counseling's new clinic, located at 11671 Fountains Drive Suite #200, Maple Grove, has been thoughtfully designed to create a welcoming and serene environment for individuals seeking mental health support. Staffed by a team of highly qualified professionals, the clinic aims to serve as a sanctuary where individuals can find solace, healing, and the support they need to overcome life's challenges.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, CARE Counseling is hosting a unique Ribbon Cutting event as part of the grand opening celebration. Attendees will have the opportunity to walk through the location and grab a delicious breakfast and coffee while saying hi to some of the staff. The Ribbon Cutting event will provide a convenient way for community members to participate in the opening festivities and learn more about the comprehensive mental health services offered by CARE Counseling.

In a delightful addition to the event, CARE Counseling is honored to announce that Crunch, the beloved mascot of the Minnesota Timberwolves, will be present to join in the celebration. With his infectious energy and captivating personality, Crunch will bring an extra dose of joy and excitement to the occasion, making it an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. CARE Counseling is a proud partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

CARE Counseling is dedicated to delivering personalized mental health care to individuals of all ages. By focusing on individual needs and tailoring treatment plans, CARE Counseling strives to empower individuals and help them navigate life's challenges with resilience and strength.

For more information about the grand opening ceremony or to learn about the mental health services provided by CARE Counseling, please visit www.carecounseling.com or call them at 612-223-8898.

About CARE Counseling:

CARE Counseling is a leading outpatient mental health organization dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to individuals in need. With a team of highly qualified professionals, this will be CARE Counseling's eighth Minnesota location.

