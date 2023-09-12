Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.09.2023
WKN: 857054 | ISIN: JP3762600009 | Ticker-Symbol: NSE
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2023 | 13:35
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

nCino, Inc.: The Nomura Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Successfully Goes Live on the nCino Cloud Banking Platform

nCino enhances efficiency to support growth ambitions while helping ensure data security at the Tokyo-based financial institution

TOKYO and WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that The Nomura Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Nomura Trust), a Japanese trust bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., has successfully implemented and is live on the nCino Cloud Banking Platform. This development marks a significant step forward in Nomura Trust's modernization journey.

Established in 1993, Nomura Trust provides trust and banking services, and currently has over ¥50 billion in capitalization. The bank recognized the need to modernize its operations to better serve its customers in the future and achieve key business objectives including eliminating inefficient operations, ensuring data security, integrating, and centralizing data, and better utilizing deal information.

After careful consideration, Nomura Trust chose nCino for its robust CRM capabilities, end-to-end loan approval functionality, and flexible cloud-based implementation. The platform also provides capabilities of customer-centric data management with improved security, which enables high-value-added services to customers and can help the bank drive top line growth.

"It's an honor to be part of Nomura Trust's modernization journey," states Davis Brannan, Executive Vice President of Ecosystem and Strategic Growth at nCino. "Our partnership extends beyond mere digitization. It's about realizing Nomura's vision of synergy between their banking and securities services seamlessly. By harnessing the power of the nCino Cloud Banking Platform, Nomura Trust is set to redefine efficiency, improve loan balance, and enhance their operational synergy. This is a pioneering step in the Japanese market and we're excited to see where this collaboration leads."

About nCino
nCino.

Media Contacts
press@ncino.com


