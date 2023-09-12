US researchers have developed a new high-voltage, membrane-free, nonaqueous lithium-based organic redox flow battery. They say that the elimination of the membrane decreases the upfront costs of the battery by as much as 30%.Lithium-based nonaqueous redox flow batteries are alternative systems to conventional aqueous redox flow batteries because of their higher operating voltage and theoretical energy density. However, the use of ion-selective membranes limits the large-scale applicability of this type of technology. Now, researchers at the University of Cincinnati have reported a high-voltage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...