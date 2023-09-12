The cell has an area of 333.4 cm2 and is based on passivating contacts based on polysilicon and silicon monoxide (SiOx). The Fujian Metrology Institute in China has confirmed the result.China's DAS Solar says it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.33 % for an M10 n-type solar cell based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. The Fujian Metrology Institute in China has confirmed the result. The cell has an area of 333.4 cm2 and is based on passivating contacts based on polysilicon and silicon monoxide (SiOx), which reportedly reduce carrier recombination at the metal/silicon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...