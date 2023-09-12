ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Selected to Participate at Apple Vision Pro Developer Labs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the Company has been selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California.

In June, ARway.ai announced its plans to distribute its groundbreaking indoor navigation and 3D technology with the Apple ecosystem. The Company is currently executing this goal, as Apple's visionOS operating system natively supports the Unity 3D engine and RealityKit (formally ARkit) enabling ARway to seamlessly distribute its technology through existing and new applications in iOS.

It is anticipated that the adoption of "Apple Vision Pro" will be a massive boost for the augmented reality industry, opening up a new market opportunity for ARway's technology as the Company is a software solution provider for the Apple Vision Pro.

This one-day developer lab gives selected companies the opportunity to experience visionOS, iPadOS, or iOS apps running on Apple Vision Pro. With Apple's support at the lab, the Company can test and optimize ARway's offerings to be ready for the infinite spatial canvas. ARway.ai is proud to have been selected through this highly competitive selection process, which had limited openings available. Applications were reviewed by Apple and priority was given to new visionOS apps and existing iPadOS and iOS apps being enhanced for visionOS with relevant use cases aligned with Apple's release strategy. ARway.ai's use cases in indoor navigation and recent efforts have focused precisely on AR glasses integration, aligning the Company's vision and execution with the industry shift to 3D/AR.

Apple's Vision Pro is poised to set the industry standard for AR headsets, boasting groundbreaking technology as the first-ever wearable spatial computer. ARway currently delivers optimal performance on iOS devices and will seamlessly integrate into Apple's ecosystem.

ARway.ai Integration with AR Smart Glasses

Discover a New World With AR Smart Glasses Powered By ARway.ai

Learn more https://www.arway.ai/arwayai-ar-software-for-smart-glasses

ARway.ai effortlessly integrates with Magic Leap 2 and HoloLens 2 headsets. ARway.ai is also available on all smart glasses supporting OpenXR, MRTK3, RealityKit (Apple Vision Pro) and Unity.

ARway.ai is the only smart glasses software that enables large-scale location persistent AR experiences with 6DoF in indoor spaces with smart glasses. ARway.ai leverages AI to quickly create and share augmented reality experiences through AR smart glasses as well as mobile devices.

ARway.ai's technology enables 6DoF by accessing the AR smart glasses sensors and cameras. It eliminates any errors in motion so the augmented digital objects look and move in your real world as if they were really there. This means that the technology can be used in any environment, opening up immersive use cases where the hands-free capabilities of the user are important.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

