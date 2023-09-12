Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML" or "Global Battery Metals"), an international critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium and battery metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"), of 1020 Dyer Creek Place, Round Rock, Texas, for a six-month marketing program commencing September 11, 2023, for a total fee of USD$20,000.

The services provided by RSD to the Company relate to banner advertising. The Company is an RSD Website Sponsor (www.resourcestockdigest.com) beginning this month and will continue for a span of six months. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. RSD is owned and operated by Gerardo Del Real and Nick Hodge.

Payment of the fee will be made in two equal installments - the first prior to the commencement of the relationship and the second prior to December 1, 2023. Consideration to RSD does not include any securities of the Company and RSD has no interest, directly or indirectly, in GBML nor the securities thereof, and has no right nor intent to acquire such an interest. RSD is at arm's-length to the Company and has no relationship with the Company outside of this engagement.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on lithium and other metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in four battery metal projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Leinster Lithium Property and drill program currently underway in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the drill-ready Lithium King Property in Utah; (3) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the La Poile Lithium Project in Newfoundland; and (4) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara Copper Property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).

About the Leinster Lithium Project

Located south of Dublin in the counties of Wicklow and South Carlow, the Leinster Lithium Project consists of 16 prospecting license areas covering approximately 525 km² situated along strike to the joint Ganfeng Lithium / International Lithium Corporation Blackstairs Lithium Project. The Company's ongoing drill program at Knockeen has been approved under the government's detailed "appropriate assessment screening" process for up to 10 drill holes for a total of approximately 2,000m.

With initial drilling underway, GBML has succeeded in intersecting multiple dikes within the host granites to reveal a structurally controlled LCT pegmatite system, which importantly includes spodumene pegmatite that continue to be logged, sampled and subsequently dispatched for analysis at ALS Laboratories. No drilling has ever been carried out at the Knockeen Prospect previously, and intersecting potential lithium bearing pegmatites among the first holes drilled would be considered a major technical success for the Company. Prior surface exploration activities identified and confirmed expansive surface boulder trains of lithium pegmatite lithologies in a number of areas across the Company's property, with recent assay results of 66 rock samples analyzed by ALS Laboratories earlier this year returning Li2O% lithium contents ranging up to 3.75 % Li2O / 17,410 ppm Li.

A new and focused phase of associated exploration activities is in the advanced stage of planning and due to commence soon. These programs will include detailed prospecting and mapping programs that will initially target the five known occurrences of lithium pegmatites discovered by the Company during previous phases of exploration.

Responsibility to the Environment

All mineral exploration activities in Ireland take place under the auspices of the GSRO, a division within the Government Department of the Environment, Communications & Climate Change. Exploration is governed under the framework of both Irish and EU legislation that has been implemented to ensure that the environment is protected during exploratory work. Prospecting licence holders must comply with all of the relevant legislation. The Company is pleased to confirm that it adheres to the highest standards of good practice in relation to its ongoing exploration activities having completed a detailed GSRO "Appropriate Assessment" process prior to commencement which was reviewed, approved and signed off by the appropriate oversight authorities. GBML's Directors understand that social license is key to unlocking positive exploration outcomes by following low impact / low sound / low disturbance exploration program best practice for environmental sensitivity.

