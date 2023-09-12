TaxConnex, LLC®: Taxconnex Introduces New Ecommerce App to Alleviate Complexities of Filing Returns From Shopify

TaxConnex launches eConnex, an app for Shopify users to easily pull data out of Shopify for a better sales tax returns filing process

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / TaxConnex®, a leading sales and use tax outsourcing firm, announced today that they have launched an app, eConnex, to reduce the efforts and inaccuracies of sales tax returns from e-commerce businesses utilizing Shopify. eConnex gives Shopify users a simple way to get their sales tax data out of Shopify and upload it into TaxConnex's Client Connexion for easy returns filing.

TaxConnex removes the burden of sales and use tax returns filing by completely taking it off their clients' plate. Partnered with a dedicated practitioner, clients provide their sales tax information to TaxConnex, and TaxConnex manages the complete process of filing returns, paying the taxing jurisdictions, responding to potential notices, and answering clients' questions along the way. eConnex allows Shopify users a better option to pull the sales tax data out of Shopify and file and remit exactly the sales tax charged to the customer in their shopping cart check-out experience.

"Shopify does a lot to alleviate the burdens of sales tax, even calculating the sales tax, but it doesn't file sales tax returns," explained Brian Greer, Partner and CRO at TaxConnex. "We found that Shopify users were faced with a decision to manage the filing process on their own or work with plug-ins that take the orders out of Shopify, recalculate the sales tax due and file the recalculated sales tax resulting in reconciliation issues between what was charged and collected and what the plug-in calculates and files. We wanted to provide a better solution, one that takes data straight out of Shopify and incorporates it into our already proven sales tax compliance outsourcing process."

