Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing drill program at the Selena Project, Nevada (Figure 1). Selena is host to a silver ("Ag") - gold ("Au") - lead ("Pb") - zinc ("Zn") carbonate replacement ("CRD") style discovery located in White Pine County, Nevada. The objective of the 3,000-meter ("m") core program is to both infill the high-grade upper Chinchilla Zone (see July 24, 2023 press release HERE), as well as to test beneath the Chinchilla Zone for stacked sulfide horizons at depth (Figure 2). A summary of drilling progress is highlighted below.

Drill Program Summary

Drill hole SE23-046 was lost due to difficult drilling conditions at 126.8 m downhole with the bottom 7.3 m of the hole intersecting strongly brecciated and oxidized mineralization consistent with the top of the Chinchilla Zone (Figure 2). Assays of the truncated upper zone returned 7.3 m grading 64.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") Ag, 0.8% Pb, 2.9% Zn and 0.1 g/t Au (Figure 3) or; 7.3 m grading 221.20 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq")



(Assumed metal prices $20 Ag, $0.90 Pb, $1.25 Zn, $1800 Au, no recovery factory applied).

Drill hole SE23-047 re-drilled SE22-046 to a depth of 200.1 m and intersected the same upper Chinchilla oxide horizon over a 50 m + thick intercept (assays pending) (Figure 2 & Figure 3). The thickness of the altered and mineralized zone in SE23-047 is consistent with nearby reverse circulation drilling in holes SE21-013 and SE21-14.



Drill hole SE23-048 is in progress and will be drilled to depths of 400-500m to test for deeper sulfide horizons within the historically untested lower Guilmette limestone (Figure 3)

The core program is tracking on-budget but running behind the originally proposed schedule due to mechanical delays associated with the drill rig, which have now been resolved.

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration commented, "We continue to be impressed by the continuity of mineralization at the Chinchilla Zone with hole 47 intersecting a thick, continuous zone of oxide mineralization that is visually consistent with nearby RC drillholes drilling during our 2021 program. We eagerly await assays from this shallower portion of the Chinchilla zone, which exhibits higher gold grades and exceptional continuity with mineralization currently open both up and down-dip."

Mr. Harp continues, "Although drilling progress has been delayed by mechanical issues early in the program, we are now seeing consistent drill production as we test the bottom half of the highly prospective and historically untested lower Guilmette limestone. We have at least four more holes to complete with results to be released as they are received throughout the remainder of the program."

Figure 1: Location of the 100% owned (39km²) Selena project adjacent to the Falcon Butte and Freeport-McMoRan Butte Valley joint venture to the west and NevGold's Limousine Butte project to the north

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/180328_24c42165044f9b1c_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan view map showing silver equivalent grade-thickness contours of all Chinchilla zone drill holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/180328_24c42165044f9b1c_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Long Section C-C' showing core holes SE23-046 to SE23-048 drilling the eastern edge of the Chinchilla Zone, which exhibits higher Au grades near surface. Three proposed drillholes will be drilled beneath and adjacent to SE22-045 to test for stacked CRD mineralization at depth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/180328_24c42165044f9b1c_004full.jpg

Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 kilometers ("km") north of the town of Ely, NV. The Project shares a property boundary with the Butte Valley project, a US $33M earn-in agreement between Freeport-McMoRan and Falcon Butte Minerals. The 100% owned project is comprised of 39 square kms of highly prospective exploration ground including Ridgeline's shallow-oxide 2020 Ag-Au ± Pb-Zn Chinchilla discovery. Subsequent drilling has continued to highlight the potential for high-grade CRD type mineralization (Ag-Au-Pb-Zn ±Cu) between Chinchilla and the Butte Valley Cu-Au-Ag porphyry located directly west of the property. (View the Selena VRIFY Deck Here)

QAQC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Independent check samples are sent to Paragon Geochemical Labs (PAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30 g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5 g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 204 km2 exploration portfolio across five projects in Nevada and Idaho, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

